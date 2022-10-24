ErrorPill
The
ErrorPill component displays the number of validation errors associated with a field or group of fields. It returns
null when the count is zero.
Import
Counts
Pass the
i18n object from
useTranslation. Add
withMessage when the count needs a localized “error” or “errors” label.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Number of errors. Renders nothing when set to 0.
—
Supplies localized error labels.
Displays “error” or “errors” after the count.
—
Adds a custom class to the element.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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