Link
The
Link component integrates Next.js navigation with Payload's route-transition state. Use it for links between Admin Panel routes.
Import
Basic usage
Link does not add visual styling. It inherits typography and color from the surrounding Admin Panel interface.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Destination passed to the Next.js router.
Replaces the current history entry instead of adding one.
Controls whether navigation scrolls to the new page.
—
Controls Next.js route prefetching.
Lets Payload manage navigation and route-transition state.
—
Runs before navigation begins.
* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.
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