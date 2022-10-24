The Link component integrates Next.js navigation with Payload's route-transition state. Use it for links between Admin Panel routes.

Import

1 import { Link } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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Link does not add visual styling. It inherits typography and color from the surrounding Admin Panel interface.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description href * string | UrlObject — Destination passed to the Next.js router. replace boolean false Replaces the current history entry instead of adding one. scroll boolean true Controls whether navigation scrolls to the new page. prefetch boolean — Controls Next.js route prefetching. preventDefault boolean true Lets Payload manage navigation and route-transition state. onClick MouseEventHandler — Runs before navigation begins.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.