Popup
The
Popup component renders a trigger and positions its content in a portal. Use
PopupList helpers to build compact action menus.
Import
Action menu
Popup content supports keyboard navigation and automatically flips when there is not enough viewport space in the preferred direction.
Common props
These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in
@payloadcms/ui for the complete list.
Prop
Type
Default
Description
—
Content rendered inside the trigger.
—
Content rendered inside the popup.
—
Renders content with a function for closing the popup.
Sets the popup content width.
—
Sets the trigger padding.
Sets the preferred horizontal alignment.
Sets the preferred vertical position.
Sets the initial uncontrolled open state.
—
Controls the open state externally.
Prevents the trigger from opening the popup.
Opens the popup while the trigger is hovered.
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