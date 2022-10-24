The Popup component renders a trigger and positions its content in a portal. Use PopupList helpers to build compact action menus.

Import

1 import { Popup , PopupList } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Action menu

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Popup content supports keyboard navigation and automatically flips when there is not enough viewport space in the preferred direction.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.