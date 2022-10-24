The ShimmerEffect component provides a visual placeholder while content is loading. Match its dimensions to the content that will replace it to reduce layout shift.

Import

1 import { ShimmerEffect } from '@payloadcms/ui'

Basic usage

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Composing a skeleton

Combine multiple shimmer elements to approximate the final layout.

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Loading indicators should not replace an accessible loading label or status when users need to know that work is in progress.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.