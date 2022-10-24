The Table component renders Payload's responsive table structure and styles. Columns define their heading and provide one rendered cell for each row.

Import

1 import { Table } from '@payloadcms/ui' 2 import type { ClientField , Column } from 'payload'

Basic usage

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Keep each column's renderedCells array in the same order as data . Columns with active: false are omitted from the table.

Rendering cells

renderedCells accepts React nodes, so simple custom tables can format values directly. Payload also exports DefaultCell for rendering values from Payload field configurations. DefaultCell expects the Config and Translation providers available inside the Admin Panel.

See Table Cells for built-in field rendering and the custom Cell Component extension point.

Common props

These are the props most commonly used with this component. See its exported types in @payloadcms/ui for the complete list.

Prop Type Default Description data * Record<string, unknown>[] — Rows rendered by the table. columns Column[] — Defines headings, fields, and rendered cell content. appearance 'default' | 'condensed' 'default' Selects the table's spacing and border treatment. BeforeTable ReactNode — Renders content immediately before the table.

* An asterisk denotes that a prop is required.