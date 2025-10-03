We've worked closely with the Cloudflare team behind the scenes to make this happen, and are thrilled with the community response so far.

The template, which comes configured with the minimum necessary to build on Payload, can be deployed directly to Cloudflare Workers here.

Upon arriving to the startup screen, you can connect your code to a git provider such Github or Gitlab, name your Workers, D1 Database and R2 Bucket as well as attach any additional environment variables or services you need.

Note: This can only be deployed on Workers Paid right now due to size limits.

Be sure to share any feedback on Discord, and stay tuned for updates.

For more details on the work that went into building the template, and why Payload on Cloudflare Workers is such a good fit (including how Cloudflare uses Payload to power Cloudflare TV), check out the Cloudflare blog post:

Today we’re excited to showcase a new template from the Payload team, which makes it possible to deploy a full-fledged CMS to Cloudflare’s platform in a single click: just click the Deploy to Cloudflare button to generate a fully-configured Payload instance, complete with bindings to Cloudflare D1 and R2.