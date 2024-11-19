Learn advanced Next.js with Payload’s website template: Part 1

Get started in one line: pnpx create-payload-app@latest . You can also launch the website template on Payload Cloud .

One of the beautiful parts of Payload 3.0 is that as a Next.js-native backend, it will help you become a better developer. So with that in mind, I'm putting together a new series to teach advanced Next.js concepts—through the Payload website template.

The goal of this series is to break down the concepts behind this powerful starter kit, giving you the tools to build high-end Next.js websites backed by a fully-featured headless CMS and backend. The template is built with Tailwind CSS, so you can quickly create modern, responsive designs without starting from scratch.

In this first video, I walk through an overview of the template and lay the groundwork for the deeper dives into features and workflows coming in future episodes.

What’s covered in this overview