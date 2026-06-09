New in Payload: A Security Patch and Stability Fixes

Highlights

This release patches a high-severity vulnerability by overriding the js-cookie dependency to v3.0.7 (CVE-2026-46625), along with additional audit fixes. Upgrading any projects on older versions of Payload is recommended.

Also in this release:

Drafts & publishing: reordering documents no longer unpublishes ones that have a newer draft, and re-uploading a draft file no longer unpublishes its document

reordering documents no longer unpublishes ones that have a newer draft, and re-uploading a draft file no longer unpublishes its document Bulk updates: fixed array and block row IDs being regenerated during bulk updates

fixed array and block row IDs being regenerated during bulk updates Database: MongoDB nested relationship queries now exclude duplicate IDs, and Drizzle unique-constraint validation errors preserve the failing sub-tables

MongoDB nested relationship queries now exclude duplicate IDs, and Drizzle unique-constraint validation errors preserve the failing sub-tables Rich text: markdown import now preserves hard line breaks

markdown import now preserves hard line breaks UI: row fields respect admin.condition , relationship cells show titles correctly for draft-only documents, and polymorphic upload relations are preserved during bulk select

row fields respect , relationship cells show titles correctly for draft-only documents, and polymorphic upload relations are preserved during bulk select Tooling: the payload bin works with tsx on Node v23.5+, and type generation no longer hangs on storage-r2

the bin works with on Node v23.5+, and type generation no longer hangs on Localization: corrected the Burmese locale (removed stray Malay strings)

corrected the Burmese locale (removed stray Malay strings) Cloud storage: separated client and server utility exports

As always, you can review the complete changelog on GitHub.