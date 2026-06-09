New in Payload: A Security Patch and Stability Fixes

Highlights
This release patches a high-severity vulnerability by overriding the js-cookie dependency to
v3.0.7 (CVE-2026-46625), along with additional audit fixes. Upgrading any projects on older versions of Payload is recommended.
Also in this release:
- Drafts & publishing: reordering documents no longer unpublishes ones that have a newer draft, and re-uploading a draft file no longer unpublishes its document
- Bulk updates: fixed array and block row IDs being regenerated during bulk updates
- Database: MongoDB nested relationship queries now exclude duplicate IDs, and Drizzle unique-constraint validation errors preserve the failing sub-tables
- Rich text: markdown import now preserves hard line breaks
- UI: row fields respect
admin.condition, relationship cells show titles correctly for draft-only documents, and polymorphic upload relations are preserved during bulk select
- Tooling: the
payload bin works with
tsx on Node v23.5+, and type generation no longer hangs on
storage-r2
- Localization: corrected the Burmese locale (removed stray Malay strings)
- Cloud storage: separated client and server utility exports
As always, you can review the complete changelog on GitHub.