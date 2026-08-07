New in Payload: Hardening Uploads, Copy/Paste, and MCP Defaults

Highlights

This release focuses on hardening — closing a multipart parsing edge case, stopping clipboard data from leaking between rows, and tightening access-control defaults for the MCP plugin — alongside a Next.js bump in our templates.





Also in this release:

Uploads: multipart content-type parsing no longer backtracks, closing a potential denial-of-service vector

multipart content-type parsing no longer backtracks, closing a potential denial-of-service vector Admin UI: clipboard prefix matching is tighter, preventing sibling row data from leaking during copy/paste

clipboard prefix matching is tighter, preventing sibling row data from leaking during copy/paste MCP plugin: the API keys collection now ships with safer access-control defaults

the API keys collection now ships with safer access-control defaults Templates: Next.js is bumped to 16.3.0

As always, you can review the complete changelog on GitHub.



