New in Payload: Hardening Uploads, Copy/Paste, and MCP Defaults

Highlights
This release focuses on hardening — closing a multipart parsing edge case, stopping clipboard data from leaking between rows, and tightening access-control defaults for the MCP plugin — alongside a Next.js bump in our templates.
Also in this release:
- Uploads: multipart content-type parsing no longer backtracks, closing a potential denial-of-service vector
- Admin UI: clipboard prefix matching is tighter, preventing sibling row data from leaking during copy/paste
- MCP plugin: the API keys collection now ships with safer access-control defaults
- Templates: Next.js is bumped to
16.3.0
As always, you can review the complete changelog on GitHub.