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@payloadcms

New in Payload: Large Azure Uploads and Broad Stability Fixes

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@payloadcms
New in Payload: Release v3.87.0
New in Payload: Release v3.87.0

Payload 3.87.0 adds support for Azure client uploads over 5GB and ships a round of fixes across localization, databases, uploads, folders, and the admin UI.

Highlights

Azure storage can now handle client uploads larger than 5GB when chunkLargeFiles is enabled — and this release rounds things out with a wide set of fixes across localization, databases, uploads, folders, and the admin UI.


Also in this release:

  • Cloud storage: Azure client uploads with chunkLargeFiles now support files larger than 5GB, and Vercel Blob storage allows overwriting existing blob keys
  • Localization: parent localization is preserved through tabs, and count / countGlobalVersions now forward the active locale
  • Database: arrays and blocks handle null values correctly (with a clearer MongoDB error), and Drizzle validates companion table names against the 63-character limit and dedupes reused localized block tables
  • Uploads: swapped the image-size dependency for image-dimensions when reading upload dimensions
  • Access control: soft deletes in updateByID now pass the document id to delete access control
  • Folders: the by-folder view prefers draft titles, and folder create drawers stay open during autosave
  • Multi-tenant: the assigned tenant is now applied on confirm
  • Templates: the website preview route blocks unauthenticated draft-mode access, and the website button is marked as a client component for Radix Slot context
  • UI: named-tab field permissions resolve correctly in the bulk-edit field select, and undefined field admin components are handled gracefully


As always, you can [review the complete changelog on GitHub.