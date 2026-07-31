New in Payload: Release v3.87.0

Highlights

Azure storage can now handle client uploads larger than 5GB when chunkLargeFiles is enabled — and this release rounds things out with a wide set of fixes across localization, databases, uploads, folders, and the admin UI.





Also in this release:

Cloud storage: Azure client uploads with chunkLargeFiles now support files larger than 5GB, and Vercel Blob storage allows overwriting existing blob keys

Azure client uploads with now support files larger than 5GB, and Vercel Blob storage allows overwriting existing blob keys Localization: parent localization is preserved through tabs, and count / countGlobalVersions now forward the active locale

parent localization is preserved through tabs, and / now forward the active locale Database: arrays and blocks handle null values correctly (with a clearer MongoDB error), and Drizzle validates companion table names against the 63-character limit and dedupes reused localized block tables

arrays and blocks handle null values correctly (with a clearer MongoDB error), and Drizzle validates companion table names against the 63-character limit and dedupes reused localized block tables Uploads: swapped the image-size dependency for image-dimensions when reading upload dimensions

swapped the dependency for when reading upload dimensions Access control: soft deletes in updateByID now pass the document id to delete access control

soft deletes in now pass the document to delete access control Folders: the by-folder view prefers draft titles, and folder create drawers stay open during autosave

the by-folder view prefers draft titles, and folder create drawers stay open during autosave Multi-tenant: the assigned tenant is now applied on confirm

the assigned tenant is now applied on confirm Templates: the website preview route blocks unauthenticated draft-mode access, and the website button is marked as a client component for Radix Slot context

the website preview route blocks unauthenticated draft-mode access, and the website button is marked as a client component for Radix Slot context UI: named-tab field permissions resolve correctly in the bulk-edit field select, and undefined field admin components are handled gracefully





As always, you can [review the complete changelog on GitHub.



