New in Payload: Release v3.87.0

Highlights
Azure storage can now handle client uploads larger than 5GB when
chunkLargeFiles is enabled — and this release rounds things out with a wide set of fixes across localization, databases, uploads, folders, and the admin UI.
Also in this release:
- Cloud storage: Azure client uploads with
chunkLargeFiles now support files larger than 5GB, and Vercel Blob storage allows overwriting existing blob keys
- Localization: parent localization is preserved through tabs, and
count /
countGlobalVersions now forward the active locale
- Database: arrays and blocks handle null values correctly (with a clearer MongoDB error), and Drizzle validates companion table names against the 63-character limit and dedupes reused localized block tables
- Uploads: swapped the
image-size dependency for
image-dimensions when reading upload dimensions
- Access control: soft deletes in
updateByID now pass the document
id to delete access control
- Folders: the by-folder view prefers draft titles, and folder create drawers stay open during autosave
- Multi-tenant: the assigned tenant is now applied on confirm
- Templates: the website preview route blocks unauthenticated draft-mode access, and the website button is marked as a client component for Radix Slot context
- UI: named-tab field permissions resolve correctly in the bulk-edit field select, and undefined field admin components are handled gracefully
As always, you can [review the complete changelog on GitHub.