Overview of Access Control (Video + Example Repo)

For example, with Access Control, you can do things like the following:

Build a multi-tenant implementation of Payload, where users can only see site content that they have been explicitly given access to

Restrict who can see draft documents, and who can see published documents

Restrict a user to only see their own orders , and no one else's

Tie a User to an Organization, and allow that user to only interact with its organization's resources

Create a role-based access control pattern where certain roles grant differing levels of editability to your content

Much, much more

We've filmed a quick video that walks through how Payload's access control works, and have provided an example repo that contains the code we go through in the video.