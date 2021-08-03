Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor

Descriptions are useful for giving contextual information to help content authors in the admin UI. They can be set with static text or made to give dynamic feedback to support a variety of use cases. You can configure descriptions on fields, collections and globals.
All the description properties support three types:
Let us explore some examples that represent real-world use cases.
On most field types the description will be displayed immediately after the input; Field types
array,
block, and
group will show the description below the label. A collection configured with simple text field descriptions would look like the following:
Now anyone in the editing screen can understand exactly what is being represented.
As useful as static text can be, the editing experience can be further enhanced using functions or full react components. The Payload docs has examples for both.
Using a function:
Or a react component:
Using these descriptions on your fields, the admin UI gives feedback as the user enters information.
They do not support passing in a value, but otherwise work the same as field descriptions. By using the description on a collection, the editor can gain knowledge about how the data is used.
A special case for collections with uploads is that the description also gets displayed on the modals for new file and selecting from existing.
Descriptions can also be added to the edit screen on a
Global beneath the label. Again, you can use this to explain extra details to the editor.
Writing helpful descriptions for users can reduce the need for training or add that extra polish to impress a client. You can help users be more comfortable in a system by providing relevant explanations. Not only that, you might find your own descriptions useful when you come back in after being gone a long time.
