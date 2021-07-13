Build Your Own Role-Based Access Control in Payload

A common pattern is Role-Based Access Control. Here, we'll walk you through how to create your own RBAC pattern on both the collection-level and field-level.

In more detail, here are the pieces that we will be building:

Users collection with role field

Orders collection

Initialize Project

We'll be using create-payload-app to build out the initial project.

Run npx create-payload-app payload-rbac Select javascript for language Select blank for our template Follow all other prompts

This will give us a simple project with a Payload config and Users collection. The structure of the project will be: