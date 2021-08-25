Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 4 - Heroes, Layout Building Blocks, Animations & Design

In this episode, we'll finish out the entire site. Buckle up—it's a long one. You'll see how to develop a super dynamic layout builder that puts the exact right amount of control into your admins' hands. You'll see how a wide variety of layout blocks are built while all relying on a very solid React + TypeScript codebase. In addition to the layout building components, we'll go through each Hero style that we've designed, show how the Form integration works, and add some miscellaneous polish to the site here and there.

By the end of this video, the site will be fully complete.