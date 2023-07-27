Error Management Magic: Introducing the Sentry Plugin for Payload

What is error tracking and why does it matter?

Error tracking is the process of meticulously collecting and analyzing errors that occur within your application. With a strong error tracking solution, you open the door to a plethora of benefits that will elevate the overall quality of your project.

A good error tracking solution will allow you to...

Prioritize and address errors ensuring that the most important errors are fixed first

Identify recurring errors and patterns earlier and prevent them from snowballing

Save valuable time when it comes to debugging and troubleshooting errors

Increase application reliability and reduce downtime

Improve the overall developer and user experience

Ultimately, error tracking serves as a key component in driving the overall quality of your software. By addressing issues promptly, improving reliability, and optimizing the development process, you can deliver a product that takes software development to new heights.