Our New Free Forever Personal Plan

Pricing Philosophy

As a self-hosted CMS, Payload doesn't have any business in how many user roles, content types or API requests your app handles. We don't want to take away functionality from solo developers. So, we’re launching a new and totally free Personal plan for individual developers that places absolutely no restrictions on what Payload features you get. It’s perfect for portfolio sites, personal projects, or APIs that will only ever have one admin panel user.

Building on that, the Team tier gives access to the admin panel up to five users. For larger teams we have the Pro option that removes the user limits entirely. With Pro, you can add as many users to enjoy the authoring experience as you wish.

See our pricing page for all the details.

