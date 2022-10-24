Our First Launch Week (And Building in Public)

The Payload team recently just completed Y Combinator's Summer 2022 batch and it was intensely productive for us. We got a lot done over the summer, including moving to a fully open-source MIT license as well as launching 1.0.

We want to keep that pace going. One of the great parts about YC is that you can learn from your fellow YC alums, and one open-source alum in particular that we're perpetually inspired by is Supabase. We're consistently amazed by their progress and really respect how they model their launches after a "pseudo" YC Demo Day that serves as a milestone for their team to focus their efforts toward. It also serves as a deadline. And we work well when deadlines are involved at Payload.

So we're going to have our own Launch Week, and it's only 20 days away.

During our first launch week, we'll be highlighting a lot of the work we've been doing over the past few months as well as announcing some significant new features in development now—all aimed at making Payload even more powerful.

To mark this special occasion, we're also going to be doing something pretty crazy.