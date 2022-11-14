The CMS showcases lots of powerful Payload features, including:

How to structure collections and share field schemas between them

How to set up a menu and footer structure using Globals and fetch them efficiently for use on the frontend

How to build with a highly designed layout builder using the Blocks field

Versions and Drafts functionality

Access control to manage who can do what with our CMS

SEO handled by the Payload SEO plugin

Forms, controlled in the CMS via the Form Builder plugin

Nested docs , as seen in pages like our Use Cases

Auto-generated types which are generated in the CMS and then used in the Next frontend

Much more

We also decided to go all out on Next 13 , including:

Full usage of the new /app folder

Nested layouts as seen in our Docs

Server components to fetch data using Payload's GraphQL API

The next/font package to efficiently load webfonts

Full use of the next/image component

Statically rendered and blazingly fast pages throughout

The Payload team is pumped about the new Next features and was happy to take on a project using them. We figure - we're in control of our site, and it's not for a client, so why not? We've been as active as possible in helping contribute our findings and experience to Next as we use the new features.

Getting ready for Payload Cloud

Rebuilding our site was the first step toward getting ready for Payload Cloud. The entire UX of Payload Cloud will be built into our public website, and will be open-sourced. And now that we've got a new site infrastructure in place, we'll be able to build out the interface for Cloud seamlessly into the site itself.

What is Payload Cloud?

Payload Cloud is our solution to the problem of how hard it is to deploy a CMS, even in today's web where there are a ton of hosting platforms to choose from. The problem isn't lack of hosting platforms—the problem lies in the complexity of having to manually go out and sign up for a variety of different services and then wire them all together. And that can get expensive.

To host a CMS, you need to provision for 4 distinct concerns:

Database (MongoDB Atlas, generally)

Permanent file storage (S3 or similar)

API layer (Vercel / Netlify are obviously great)

CI and blue / green deployments

You can manually hook up all of these vendors and then plumb them all together, but in the end, you'll be paying quite a bit. And you'll have had your dev ops hat on for a bit too long. Instead, we're going to deliver on all of this, in one fell swoop, just by connecting your GitHub repo and then watching it deploy.