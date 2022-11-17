Payload's admin UI has always been super fast, but we had to jump through some serious hoops to get there. The good React form libraries out there have to employ insane performance optimizations to make sure that, say, 1,000 fields at once can render and perform flawlessly within a given view.

Add in Payload's conditional logic, field-based localization, field-based access control, dynamic fields like Arrays and Blocks—and you've got a very demanding list of features that the form library needs to deliver.

Performance, in specific, is why lots of headless CMS place restrictions on how many fields can be rendered at once on a given view. And we don't like restrictions.

We first realized that we'd need to be especially conscious of form performance in 2020 with some real-world Payload projects like the My290 web app that's fully powered by Payload. That project stores hundreds of meta attributes for any given custom sign design, and they all need to be managed in a long, scrolling admin view. There were easily hundreds of fields rendered on one Edit page and we quickly realized the reason why lots of other headless CMS place restrictions on how many fields can be rendered in one view.