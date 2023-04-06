Launch Week Day 4 - The Future of Headless

Steven Tey and I are going to dive into the topics covered in this blog post on a livestream that starts at 9am Pacific. Stop by if you wanna check it out!

Back in ~2015, I was an early advocate for headless CMS because I wanted our agency to be able to use React for the frontends of the sites we built. I had a big pitch I'd give to my clients about the value of "headless" CMS, and they bit. But now we're taking a second to re-evaluate that pitch.

In my pitches, I would fire off the benefits of headless CMS, focusing on ideas like separation of concerns, more maintainable architecture, and the ability to deliver omnichannel content from a single source of truth.

But in retrospect, I had to gloss over the unfortunate side-effects of headless. The simple fact is that I was pushing my technical agenda on our clients simply because I wanted to use React. Granted, we built some killer stuff for our clients and React enabled that.

Lots of the other upsides to headless CMS were true, for sure. A CMS should obviously be API-first nowadays. That's a given that doesn't even need to be stated anymore. But I can count on one hand the amount of times we used a headless CMS for OmNiChAnNeL content. Most all of our headless CMS builds were just used to power a single website. Actually reading about how some of the big headless CMS position themselves as thought leaders around decentralized / omnichannel / content hub / etc. just makes me laugh at this point.

Anyway, our move to headless certainly posed struggles for us along the way, especially early on. Here's a few:

Keeping CMS changes in sync with the frontend

When we'd update a content model on the CMS side, we'd need to very deliberately think about how to deploy all of our changes to the CMS at the exact same time as our changes to our frontend to minimize downtime and prevent breaking code.

Doesn't matter if we used Contentful, Sanity, Wordpress, whatever—the CMS being separate meant that we had to orchestrate deployments with caution.

Sharing TypeScript types

A good CMS (like Payload 😈) can generate TypeScript interfaces for you which could theoretically be re-used on your frontend. But, with the separation of the CMS and the frontend, you have a few equally bad options to share these types:

Manually copy / paste types from the CMS to the frontend repo

Publish a third-party types package that can be leveraged for both backend and frontend (still need to copy / paste)

Use a monorepo and get wild with scripts to automate your copy/pasting

Rough edges to do with "preview"

Back in the monolithic CMS days you'd log into your CMS and then browse around on your frontend. You'd have a nice little "admin bar" that was purpose-built to give connectivity to your frontend and your backend, but we've lost a lot of that with the move to headless.

There are "headless" CMSs like Storyblok who give you a full frontend visual editor, but... is that still headless? Cool in any way you look at it for sure, but I question if a CMS can call itself "headless" if it literally gives you a preview environment for your website - the "head".

You need to have a strong engineering team

Lots of the pushback I would hear from my clients, and rightfully so, is something like this: