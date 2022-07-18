Payload launches 1.0

Behind the scenes, Payload uses PassportJS, which offers a ton of built-in strategies that you can make use of. Inject your own login buttons directly into Payload's Login view, and let your editors authenticate however you need.

Completely overhauled & expanded testing

Prior to 1.0, Payload used Cypress for its end-to-end testing, and it all relied on a /demo folder within the source code which featured over 20 collections that all needed to be tested in parallel. With 1.0, both developing and testing the core Payload CMS is easier and more robust than ever. We've ditched Cypress for Playwright and completely removed our demo folder in favor of compartmentalized test / dev environments that are feature-specific.

Not only has this already paid dividends into the stability and reliability of Payload, but developing features has become significantly easier. You can try it for yourself if you clone down Payload, yarn , and then run yarn dev <test-suite-here> . For example, if you want to spin up a dev environment specifically for testing certain field types, you can run yarn dev fields and the environment within /test/fields will be started up.

This is only the start. The team is committed to continuing to expand tests. This new test / dev framework will make the process significantly easier.

Misc. bug fixes

With our expanded integration and E2E test suite, we've been able to fix a handful of existing bugs and Payload is now more stable than ever. Our GitHub issues have always been impressively low, but our goal is to continue to be committed to Payload's stability and reliability.

Breaking changes

Since public beta, our dev-facing API has seen an incredibly low amount of breaking changes, and at this point, we're confident in saying that it's unlikely to change significantly for quite some time. With our 1.0 release, we only have one breaking change, and it's a trivial migration. See the changelog for more detail, including how to update to 1.0. Spoiler—it's super easy and you probably don't have to do anything at all to upgrade.