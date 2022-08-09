Announcing the official Cloud Storage Plugin

With this plugin, instead of saving files locally to your server, Payload will ship off all uploads, including all automatically resized images, straight to your cloud storage provider.

Adapter-based Implementation

The plugin is built on a simple, yet powerful adapter-based implementation. This means it can be used for any type of cloud storage you need. Out of the box, it comes with Azure Blob Storage and AWS S3 support, but you can easily write your own adapter(s) to host your uploads wherever you need.

Access Control

Payload comes with built-in access control for all uploads. It works seamlessly by re-using your upload-enabled collection's read access control—meaning you can easily restrict who can access which uploads that are stored in your site. This is super powerful in lots of cases, and is a specific strength of Payload over other headless CMS.

Imagine if you had a public Customers collection, and your customers could upload sensitive documents to attach to their profile. You may only want certain users to be able to view these sensitive documents - i.e. admins or the customers themselves. But most people should be denied access.

With Payload, this is built-in. And this plugin fully supports this functionality, so you can build powerful and elegant access control patterns to protect your files—even when they're hosted on your cloud provider.

Get started

Get started by installing the plugin in your Payload app with the following command: