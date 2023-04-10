One of the moves we're going to make here is to move to a true semantic versioning mentality. The team and I have been hesitant about marking breaking changes as a new major version, because we'd like our major versions to coincide with big, splashy releases. But that's not going to happen anymore. If there is a breaking change, there will be a major version bump.

That said, we're also going to maintain LTS (long-term support) versions for each major Payload version. So if you're an enterprise that comes onto Payload at a given major version, you can trust that security vulnerabilities and similar will be resolved on that major version, without having to update your product to the newest version instantly.

I'm going to hazard a guess that 2.0 will either arrive at the end of this quarter, or sooner, based on how we roll out changes. But the moral is that product trust and predictability is now officially more important than making big marketing splashes with major version bumps.

Additional database support

The most-upvoted feature on our roadmap as of now is to provide more support for additional databases. So that's up next. We're going to establish an adapter-based pattern for additional database support, likely starting with Postgres, but supporting more as time goes on.

Migrations

Once we have an adapter-based database pattern established, we will move on to first-party database migration functionality.

Make Sharp opt-in

With today's modern frontend ecosystem, image resizing generally happens with something like next-image - making it so Payload's forced use of Sharp might be completely unnecessary. Sharp is a big dependency. If we can establish an opt-in / adapter-style pattern, we can boost DX across the board for those that don't need it.

Replace Webpack

Goodbye, 2015. Keeping with our adapter-based thinking pattern above, we want to establish a way to use a more modern bundler for admin JS bundling. Could be Turbopack, could be Vite. Could be both if we do the adapter style pattern right. You'll still be able to use Webpack if you want, and we'll try to ensure that all of the functions that Webpack provides are available in the newer equivalents, but for new projects, you should be able to spring for a faster bundler.

Component library

We've got a lot of slick React components, but documentation is sparse and it's hard to know how to use them / where to import them from. We're going to fix that by building a fully supported and documented component library. This one will be huge.

Potential Slate replacement

Let's just keep this adapter talk going, shall we? Another thing we've got on the radar is to allow users to choose between Slate and another Rich Text library like Lexical. Alessio from our community has done some killer work building a plugin that swaps in Lexical instead of Slate and it looks very promising, so we're going to keep going down that path. This one might not be for Q2, but it might. One thing's for sure, we will definitely have more answers and we'd love your opinion.

The goal will be to end up with a preferred rich text editor, but we want to expose options for you to help us figure out which one is a better long-term option. You'll ideally be able to pass in which rich text editor you'd like your project to use on an adapter basis just like the above patterns.

Edge function support

This one's gonna be tough but I personally think there's a lot of value in it. If we can get our dependencies and core codebase small enough, we could easily deploy to edge functions, which would be a CMS first.

Cloud updates

Outside of Payload itself, we're going to be building more into Cloud. Email support, on-demand backups, managing multiple environments, usage screens, and more will all be coming up next.