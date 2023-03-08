Redirects in Payload — Retaining SEO Value and Avoiding 404s

Having bulletproof redirect functionality in place will ensure you retain your current SEO value on existing pages and avoid any 404s. Google (mainly) and other search engines have gotten much more strict about how they rank websites, specifically those that have 404s, or pages that lead to nowhere.

Additionally, the marketing team has likely done a lot of work building up their SEO ranking, and it's extremely important to keep that in place after a migration.

Surprisingly, many headless content management systems don't offer redirect functionality out of the box, and you're stuck with the hassle of building this yourself.

We've been there, and that's exactly why we built our redirects plugin. It's easy for you to integrate and even easier for marketers or content managers to use which lets you focus on the rest of your project.