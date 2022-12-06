Remix, Payload in a Single Express Server Monorepo

In this post, we’ll look at an example of a monorepo with multiple apps; a Remix and Payload application communicating through the Local API, served by the same Express server.

Payload and Remix in a monorepo setup

Recently, there have been many frontend frameworks with SSR (server-side rendering) capabilities released. One of those is Remix, which uses React for it's rendering. Integrating Payload with such framework has, in my case, turned out fantastic. Therefore I wanted to share my thoughts and an example of such setup.

All the code can be found in this repository as a template for your next project. Consult the project documentation for more information about the technologies used, and it's setup.

Why a monorepo?

Since I learned that Payload has a local API, which I certainly find is one of the best features of Payload, I have thought about the best way to use it.

While it is possible to set up a repository with a single package where all your dependencies is installed, this could cause a few problems. React for example, is a peer dependency of Remix, which means that you are installing React yourself in order for Remix rendering to work. What if you wanted to write custom Payload components, and it turns out that Remix and Payload requires different versions of React? You would need to use package manager's aliasing feature as a work around. This would mostly work, but there is a better solution.

A monorepo lets you define multiple packages, where each package requires their own set of dependencies. The Remix application may require version 17 of react, while the Payload application requires react 18. This flexibility in dependency management make it worth paying for a more complex project setup, in this case a monorepo managed using Turborepo.

Why Remix?

The way Payload can be integrated with Remix turns out to be very elegant. In the example repository, since we are running the Remix and Payload instances in the same express server (you guessed it) we can use Payload's Local API.

This is how you integrate Payload with Remix: