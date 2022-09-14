Version 1.1.1 Released

New community-built features:

Enable drag-and-drop reordering of Relationship and Select fields - thanks @afzaalahmad

Expose ALL Sharp formatting options for uploads - thanks @khakimvinh

Allow tabs to have an optional "name" property to make them function like groups - thanks @slavanossar

Allow for the search in Collections List view to be able to search many fields - thanks @christian-reichart

Add more supported code field languages - thanks @willviles

Ability to get the previousDoc in afterChange hooks - thanks @AlessioGr

Add new "monthOnly" date field appearance option - thanks @rustyy

Allow custom auth strategies to be named and receive Payload as an arg - thanks @lucianogreiner

Default collapsible state for Blocks, Arrays, and Collapsible component - thanks @liorix

Allow for overriding built-in Rich Text plugins - thanks @EasonSoong

Bugfixes from the community:

Use ID in JWT matching instead of email - thanks @lucianogreiner

Improve field name validation - thanks @TimHal

More accurate GraphQL types - thanks @chaoky

Fix an obscure req bug with newer versions of Node - thanks @dsod

Fix for relationship field searches - thanks @wezzle

Fix for a PUT vs. PATCH conflict - thanks @hunghvu

Fix for saving versions with unique constraints - thanks @KGZM

This is nowhere near all of the PRs we've received since our last minor version. To everyone else that's contributed recently, THANK YOU!

New features

Overhauled rich text links

We've completely rewritten our Rich Text Link element (fully backwards-compatible), which allows you to dynamically link other docs and much more.

Have you ever used a CMS that only allows you to enter text-based links in their rich text editor? This is a problem that many engineers face, because you have to store a "hard-coded" URL that points to another resource directly in the rich text itself. And then if the URL to that document changes or gets updated, the link(s) that exist in your rich text will start to 404.

Instead, rich text links should be dynamic so that you can truly link to another document in your CMS, rather than copy-paste its URL. That way, if a document changes its URL, you don't have to manually query for all references to its old URL and update each one.