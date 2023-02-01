Version 1.6.0 Released

All the new stuff in this version has been released as canary for over three weeks now, where we've been vigorously testing and monitoring the new features and performance improvements that come with the release. This release reflects the Payload team thinking years into the future about where we want to be as a CMS and an app framework.

It has more than just new features and DX improvements. It's got a substantial set of refinements to the inner-workings of Payload, making it more suited to ambitious goals of ours such as being able to deploy serverlessly on hosts like Vercel and Netlify, significantly improve our TypeScript dev experience, and a lot more.

Many of this release's changes take place behind-the-scenes, and some come with some potentially breaking changes, but the next few months are going to make it even more clear that Payload is the best and most modern CMS available.

Massive TypeScript improvements

The biggest thing that this release ships is a dramatic improvement to our TS developer experience. Before, our Local API was typed as generic functions - meaning to get strong typing, you'd need to pass in your generated type. A bit of manual labor.

Before 1.6.0: