By using the Payload CMS, Inc. trademarks and logos ("Marks"), you agree to comply with these guidelines, as well as our Terms of Service and all other applicable policies. Payload CMS, Inc. reserves the right to modify or revoke these permissions at any time at its sole discretion. For further information about the use of the Payload name and trademarks, please contact info@payloadcms.com.
You may use the Payload Marks to truthfully describe the products, services, and technologies that we offer. You may also use the Payload Marks to accurately state that you are a customer or user of Payload software. For example, "Our website is built using Payload."
Any use of Payload Marks for commercial projects, including in connection with vendors, products, software, or applications that incorporate our open-source code, requires prior written permission. Note that an open-source software license does not provide a license to use trademarks associated with the project. For inquiries, please contact info@payloadcms.com.
Any permitted use of Payload Marks in advertisements, documentation, websites, or other materials must also include the following attribution statement in a clear and conspicuous location: "Payload, the Payload design, and related marks, designs, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Payload CMS, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries."
The following are examples of improper use of Payload Marks:
For any questions or licensing requests, please contact info@payloadcms.com