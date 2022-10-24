Payload Logo Usage Guidelines

By using the Payload CMS, Inc. trademarks and logos ("Marks"), you agree to comply with these guidelines, as well as our Terms of Service and all other applicable policies. Payload CMS, Inc. reserves the right to modify or revoke these permissions at any time at its sole discretion. For further information about the use of the Payload name and trademarks, please contact info@payloadcms.com.

Workmark (black) Copy to clipboard Download Workmark (white) Copy to clipboard Download Icon (black) Copy to clipboard Download Icon (white) Copy to clipboard Download

Usage

You may use the Payload Marks to truthfully describe the products, services, and technologies that we offer. You may also use the Payload Marks to accurately state that you are a customer or user of Payload software. For example, "Our website is built using Payload."

Any use of Payload Marks for commercial projects, including in connection with vendors, products, software, or applications that incorporate our open-source code, requires prior written permission. Note that an open-source software license does not provide a license to use trademarks associated with the project. For inquiries, please contact info@payloadcms.com.

Any permitted use of Payload Marks in advertisements, documentation, websites, or other materials must also include the following attribution statement in a clear and conspicuous location: "Payload, the Payload design, and related marks, designs, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Payload CMS, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries."

Misuse

The following are examples of improper use of Payload Marks:

Do not use Payload Marks in the name of your business, product, service, application, domain name, publication, or other offering.

Do not use names, logos, slogans, domain names, or designs that are confusingly similar to any Payload Marks.

Do not use the Payload Marks in any way that suggests sponsorship, affiliation, or endorsement by Payload CMS, Inc. without explicit authorization.

Do not use Payload Marks in a false or misleading manner.

Do not display the Payload Marks more prominently than your own trademarks, product, service, or company name.

Do not use Payload Marks for commercial purposes, including on merchandise, marketing collateral, or paid software, without written permission.

Do not modify the Payload Marks in any way.

Do not use Payload Marks in connection with defamatory, scandalous, obscene, or otherwise objectionable material.

For any questions or licensing requests, please contact info@payloadcms.com