Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Visit Site
Book a demo
Dentsu
Visit Site
Book a demo

How Payload modernized web dev for a PR giant

Industry

Marketing

Use case

Headless CMS

Releese music platform homepage and dashboard

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Working with RNO1, a Payload preferred agency, dentsu was able to revamp their legacy CMS platforms, and in turn provide a next generation authoring experience for their creative teams.

3x

Increased efficiency and speed between first project commit and going to production.

30-50%

Less maintenance costs and very obvious improvements in performance.

dentsu, one of the world’s most renowned creative agencies, is known for pushing boundaries with iconic brands from Cadillac to 7-Eleven. But their creative ambition was being stifled by a content management system from the past.


Three of the company's subbrands—dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect—required complete revamps for their respective websites. The firm paired with RNO1, a leading web development consultancy, to identify a solution that could keep up with dentsu's ambition.


Only one fit the bill.

THE CHALLENGE

Revamping a stifling content management system

dentsu’s subbrands each faced unique challenges with their outdated CMS platforms but shared common pain points.

They required a solution that could handle complex workflows, support extensive customization, and provide an exceptional, truly next generation authoring experience for content editors.

Stuck in a rigid CMS

The previous CMS platforms were creativity killers. They forced these agencies into inefficient and frustrating workarounds, severely limiting their ability to innovate, and thus showcasing their unique offerings to major brands.

Security needs beyond SaaS

Security was a critical concern for dentsu. For each of the three digital properties, an open-source solution was essential to maintain full control over sensitive data, something traditional SaaS platforms couldn’t offer.

Painful editing experience

Navigating their CMS admin panel was cumbersome, slowing down productivity. iProspect, for example, needed a platform that could handle large volumes of content & support complex workflows—without hassle.

Releese blog in the CMS, and an article and the archive on the front end
THE SOLUTION

How a better DX gave dentsu's creative teams what they needed

Payload brought the flexibility these agencies craved.

It allowed them to extensively customize their admin interfaces, making them intuitive and perfectly aligned with their workflows.

Instead of more awkward hacks and clumsy workarounds,Payload’s architecture, especially with Next.js and TypeScript, was purpose-built to permit RN01 to build exactly what dentsu's agencies envisioned.

See iProspect website
See dentsu X website
See Carat website
Putting content management on easy mode

Payload's unified CMS platform allowed for a custom admin panel, integration with marketing tools, and user-friendly interface that permitted non-technical users to update content easily.

Enhanced SEO and performance

Payload’s notorious extensibility and scalability met the needs of iProspect by improving their SEO capabilities and allowing for personalized audience experiences.

Open-source community & support

Going open-source with Payload meant dentsu had a constantly evolving community and partner—support lifelines instead of waiting on a SaaS customer service request.

Releese color picker settings

Letting creators create

Payload's platform empowered marketers and content authors at dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect to create without limitations.


The intuitive and customizable admin panel provided a smooth authoring experience, enabling teams to focus on delivering compelling content without being bogged down by technical constraints.


Switching to Payload not only solved their CMS woes but unlocked new potential for the creative aspirations that defines their efforts.

Releese about page, with rich text and SEO in the CMS

Payload lets the developer and designers work together to tailor the experience exactly how it should be, so the editors always understand what, where and how to manage content.

RN01 logo
Michael Gaizutis, RNO1, dentsu's development partner

Schedule time with us.

Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.

Schedule Enterprise Demo
Payload Enterprise
RNO1