Working with RNO1, a Payload preferred agency, dentsu was able to revamp their legacy CMS platforms, and in turn provide a next generation authoring experience for their creative teams.
Increased efficiency and speed between first project commit and going to production.
Less maintenance costs and very obvious improvements in performance.
Three of the company's subbrands—dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect—required complete revamps for their respective websites. The firm paired with RNO1, a leading web development consultancy, to identify a solution that could keep up with dentsu's ambition.
Only one fit the bill.
dentsu’s subbrands each faced unique challenges with their outdated CMS platforms but shared common pain points.
They required a solution that could handle complex workflows, support extensive customization, and provide an exceptional, truly next generation authoring experience for content editors.
The previous CMS platforms were creativity killers. They forced these agencies into inefficient and frustrating workarounds, severely limiting their ability to innovate, and thus showcasing their unique offerings to major brands.
Security was a critical concern for dentsu. For each of the three digital properties, an open-source solution was essential to maintain full control over sensitive data, something traditional SaaS platforms couldn’t offer.
Navigating their CMS admin panel was cumbersome, slowing down productivity. iProspect, for example, needed a platform that could handle large volumes of content & support complex workflows—without hassle.
Payload brought the flexibility these agencies craved.
It allowed them to extensively customize their admin interfaces, making them intuitive and perfectly aligned with their workflows.
Instead of more awkward hacks and clumsy workarounds,Payload’s architecture, especially with Next.js and TypeScript, was purpose-built to permit RN01 to build exactly what dentsu's agencies envisioned.
Payload's unified CMS platform allowed for a custom admin panel, integration with marketing tools, and user-friendly interface that permitted non-technical users to update content easily.
Payload’s notorious extensibility and scalability met the needs of iProspect by improving their SEO capabilities and allowing for personalized audience experiences.
Going open-source with Payload meant dentsu had a constantly evolving community and partner—support lifelines instead of waiting on a SaaS customer service request.
Payload's platform empowered marketers and content authors at dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect to create without limitations.
The intuitive and customizable admin panel provided a smooth authoring experience, enabling teams to focus on delivering compelling content without being bogged down by technical constraints.
Switching to Payload not only solved their CMS woes but unlocked new potential for the creative aspirations that defines their efforts.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.