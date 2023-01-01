Hi. I'm receiving a type error, any ideas? Also, why is it referring to files that don't exist? "pages" . I have a Page.ts.

yarn run v1.22.19 $ ts-node server.ts [13:18:10] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! [13:18:10] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... [13:18:11] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config [13:18:11] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "pages" > Field "layout" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types error Command failed with exit code 1.

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import { MediaType } from './Media'; import formatSlug from '../utilities/formatSlug'; import { Image } from '../blocks/Image/Image_Config'; import { Type as ImageType } from '../blocks/Image/Image_Component'; import { CallToAction } from '../blocks/CallToAction/CallToAction_Config'; import { Type as CallToActionType } from '../blocks/CallToAction/CallToAction_Component'; import { Content } from '../blocks/Content/Content_Config'; import { Type as ContentType } from '../blocks/Content/Content_Component'; import { PortfolioHero } from '../blocks/PortfolioHero/PortfolioHero_Config'; import { PortfolioHeroType } from '../blocks/PortfolioHero/PortfolioHero_Component'; export type Layout = CallToActionType | ContentType | ImageType | PortfolioHeroType export type Type = { title: string slug: string image?: MediaType layout: Layout[] meta: { title?: string description?: string keywords?: string } } export const Page: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'pages', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', }, access: { read: (): boolean => true, // Everyone can read Pages }, fields: [ { name: 'title', label: 'Page Title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'image', label: 'Featured Image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', }, { name: 'layout', label: 'Page Layout', type: 'blocks', minRows: 1, blocks: [ CallToAction, Content, Image, PortfolioHero ], },

{ name: 'meta', label: 'Page Meta', type: 'group', fields: [ { name: 'title', label: 'Title', type: 'text', }, { name: 'description', label: 'Description', type: 'textarea', }, { name: 'keywords', label: 'Keywords', type: 'text', }, ], }, { name: 'slug', label: 'Page Slug', type: 'text', admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [ formatSlug('title'), ], }, }, ], }; export default Page;

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; import dotenv from 'dotenv'; import Page from './collections/Page'; import Media from './collections/Media'; dotenv.config(); export default buildConfig({ serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, collections: [ Page, Media, ], });

Started a fresh Nextjs custom-server repo and running into the same error.

Here's the repo: