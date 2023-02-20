DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
[1.7.1] Uncaught TypeError: path_1.default.resolve is not a function

ChiefKoshi
3 months ago
1

Hi. I am receiving this error during development of my Payload instance. It appears inside of the Admin ui's browser console. Webpack does not catch the error, during building.



The full error is here (I am using pnpm with symlinks so trace is a bit weird):


Caused by

payload/dist/config/defaults.js
caught TypeError: path_1.default.resolve is not a function
    at ../../node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.7.1_monaco-editor@0.37.1_scheduler@0.23.0_typescript@5.0.4/node_modules/payload/dist/config/defaults.js (defaults.js:20:1)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at ../../node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.7.1_monaco-editor@0.37.1_scheduler@0.23.0_typescript@5.0.4/node_modules/payload/dist/config/sanitize.js (sanitize.js:13:20)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at ../../node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.7.1_monaco-editor@0.37.1_scheduler@0.23.0_typescript@5.0.4/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js (build.js:7:36)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
.


No matter what I am doing in payload.config.ts, it fails. Everything that uses Node API's is commented out, server restarted, yet it still fails.



Environment info:


  System:
    OS: macOS 13.2
    CPU: (8) x64 Apple M1
    Memory: 5.23 MB / 8.00 GB
    Shell: 5.8.1 - /bin/zsh
  Binaries:
    Node: 19.9.0 - ~/Library/pnpm/node
    Yarn: 1.22.11 - /usr/local/bin/yarn
    npm: 9.6.3 - ~/Library/pnpm/npm
    Watchman: 2023.02.20.00 - /opt/homebrew/bin/watchman
  Browsers:
    Chrome: 112.0.5615.121
    Firefox Developer Edition: 108.0
    Safari: 16.3
  npmPackages:
    @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage: ^1.0.15 => 1.0.15 
    payload: ^1.7.1 => 1.7.1


Just did a full prune of the PNPM store, clean install of payload and the issue has resolved itself. Weird though as 1.7.1 is still the version I'm using.

