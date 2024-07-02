Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

3.0: Best way to have Enum in a field?

default discord avatar
waterlord934 months ago
4

using Mongo db, so it seems like enumName has no effect :(



I want to have a field which is enum in the database, i thought "select" type is the natural choice, but it fails to create typescript type



{


name: 'resources',


type: 'array',


fields: [


{


name: 'fieldIndex',


type: 'number',


required: true,


},


{


name: 'EResource',


type: 'select',


options: enumToArray(EResources),


enumName: 'EResources',


required: true,


},


{


name: 'ETier',


type: 'select',


options: enumToArray(ETier),


enumName: 'ETier',


required: true,


},


],


required: true,


}



but when generate types i get:


resources: {


fieldIndex: number;


EResource: '0' | '1' | '2' | '3';


ETier: '0' | '20' | '40' | '60' | '80' | '100';


id?: string | null;


}[];



what would be the option instead of select that could link the enum type correctly so i dont have to map my objects when reading and writing?



here are enums mentioned above:


export enum EResources {


None = 0,


Pebbles = 1,


Wood = 2,


Water = 3,


}


export enum ETier {


'NONE' = 0,


't1' = 20,


't2' = 40,


't3' = 60,


't4' = 80,


't5' = 100,


}

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04554 months ago

    do you mean that you want the generated type to be enum from select? i don't think Payload has this ability, i also haven't seen for a while someone uses enums 😄 though it could be easy to add support for it

    https://github.com/bcherny/json-schema-to-typescript/issues/60#issuecomment-275895336

    The question here would be also, for example this line


    'NONE' = 0,

    - if

    0

    is the value, then how'd you define

    NONE

    ?



    And also outside of this, stored

    value

    of a select field is always

    string

    , you cannot have

    number

    like

    0 | 20 | 40
  • default discord avatar
    waterlord934 months ago

    i dont know, enum just seemed like right tool for a job... what would you suggest instead for a case like this?



    regarding "NONE", i would like to store "0"


    and yes, i understand numbers wont work with mongo, i would be willing to compromise on that and make enum use string for values

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04554 months ago

    what about something like this? so you store it as a string, but then you can access to the transformed value by

    ETier[selectValue]
    const selectOptions = ['NONE', 't1', 't2', 't3', 't4', 't5'];

type Generated = {
  ETier: 'NONE' | 't1' | 't2' | 't3' | 't4' | 't5';
};

export const ETier: Record<Generated['ETier'], number> = {
  NONE: 0,
  t1: 20,
  t2: 40,
  t3: 60,
  t4: 80,
  t5: 100,
};
  • default discord avatar
    waterlord934 months ago

    Thank you very much @ritsu

