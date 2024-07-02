using Mongo db, so it seems like enumName has no effect :(

I want to have a field which is enum in the database, i thought "select" type is the natural choice, but it fails to create typescript type

{

name: 'resources',

type: 'array',

fields: [

{

name: 'fieldIndex',

type: 'number',

required: true,

},

{

name: 'EResource',

type: 'select',

options: enumToArray(EResources),

enumName: 'EResources',

required: true,

},

{

name: 'ETier',

type: 'select',

options: enumToArray(ETier),

enumName: 'ETier',

required: true,

},

],

required: true,

}

but when generate types i get:

resources: {

fieldIndex: number;

EResource: '0' | '1' | '2' | '3';

ETier: '0' | '20' | '40' | '60' | '80' | '100';

id?: string | null;

}[];

what would be the option instead of select that could link the enum type correctly so i dont have to map my objects when reading and writing?

here are enums mentioned above:

export enum EResources {

None = 0,

Pebbles = 1,

Wood = 2,

Water = 3,

}

export enum ETier {

'NONE' = 0,

't1' = 20,

't2' = 40,

't3' = 60,

't4' = 80,

't5' = 100,

}