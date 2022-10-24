Hello - I'm slowly updating my app and made it to [3.0.0-beta.79 release notes](

).

Everything is well except I can no longer generate either types or the import map after completing every other step. I keep getting errors related to

.css

or

.scss

files, sometimes even in

node_modules

. Here's two examples of the outputs I get.

This one's complaining about css in node_modules

node:internal/process/promises:289 triggerUncaughtException(err, true /* fromPromise */); ^ TypeError [ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION]: Unknown file extension ".css" for /Users/<HiddenUserName>/Documents/payload-project/node_modules/react-image-crop/dist/ReactCrop.css at Object.getFileProtocolModuleFormat [as file:] (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:176:9) at defaultGetFormat (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:219:36) at defaultLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/load:143:22) at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22) at async load (file:///Users/<HiddenUserName>/.nvm/versions/node/v22.1.0/lib/node_modules/payload/node_modules/tsx/dist/esm/index.mjs?1725997725643:2:1762) at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22) at async Hooks.load (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:383:20) at async handleMessage (node:internal/modules/esm/worker:199:18) { code: 'ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION' }

This one complains about a

.scss

file under a component of mine