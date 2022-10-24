Hello - I'm slowly updating my app and made it to [3.0.0-beta.79 release notes](https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v3.0.0-beta.79
).
Everything is well except I can no longer generate either types or the import map after completing every other step. I keep getting errors related to
.css
or
.scss
files, sometimes even in
node_modules
. Here's two examples of the outputs I get.
This one's complaining about css in node_modules
node:internal/process/promises:289
triggerUncaughtException(err, true /* fromPromise */);
^
TypeError [ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION]: Unknown file extension ".css" for /Users/<HiddenUserName>/Documents/payload-project/node_modules/react-image-crop/dist/ReactCrop.css
at Object.getFileProtocolModuleFormat [as file:] (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:176:9)
at defaultGetFormat (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:219:36)
at defaultLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/load:143:22)
at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22)
at async load (file:///Users/<HiddenUserName>/.nvm/versions/node/v22.1.0/lib/node_modules/payload/node_modules/tsx/dist/esm/index.mjs?1725997725643:2:1762)
at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22)
at async Hooks.load (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:383:20)
at async handleMessage (node:internal/modules/esm/worker:199:18) {
code: 'ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION'
}
This one complains about a
.scss
file under a component of mine
node:internal/process/promises:289
triggerUncaughtException(err, true /* fromPromise */);
^
TypeError [ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION]: Unknown file extension ".scss" for /Users/<HiddenUserName>/Documents/payload-project/src/collections/Contacts/components/CompleteForm/ClientForm/index.scss
at Object.getFileProtocolModuleFormat [as file:] (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:176:9)
at defaultGetFormat (node:internal/modules/esm/get_format:219:36)
at defaultLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/load:143:22)
at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22)
at async load (file:///Users/<HiddenUserName>/.nvm/versions/node/v22.1.0/lib/node_modules/payload/node_modules/tsx/dist/esm/index.mjs?1725998255682:2:1762)
at async nextLoad (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:750:22)
at async Hooks.load (node:internal/modules/esm/hooks:383:20)
at async handleMessage (node:internal/modules/esm/worker:199:18) {
code: 'ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION'
}
Make sure all of your imports and components down the payload config are paths.
I will try this tomorrow! Thank you
This is likely the case. Still passing a component into the config.
Hmm all my imports are correct however I couldn't find guidance on what to do with nested components. For example, Contacts is in the payload config but Contacts (and only Contacts) makes use of its own EditViewComponent components
I think this is the issue - but not sure how to solve it. I think the nested components are being referenced incorrectly here 🤔 (I especially hate casting anything
as unknown
)
Can't find any docs on EditViewComponent hmm
Simply write it as a path string, like
Component: 'src\payload\CustomComponents\Component.tsx'
No need to assert types as well 🙂
Woo!! That fixed it 😄 now back the docs.. if I'm lucky I can bring this app up to 102...
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