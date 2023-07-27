403 Error You are not allowed to perform this action

Need help! I use Apollo Client Link Rest. I tested some other sites that don't require authentications and my script works fine, but here is more of Auth issue but now sure how to solve the problem. I tried to login to Dashboard it didn't help either.
Here is my Apollo Client query and the error.
Is Apollo passing the credentials correctly along with the requests?https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/networking/authentication/
Also - have you set up csfr and cors in payload?
https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse#cross-site-request-forgery-csrf
Thank you very much for the reply. I have configured CORS and CSRF correctly, the issue was the authentication. I got it solved, my script was missing validating the token. These changes made the script work:
