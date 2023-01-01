Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
404 Not Found

yogesh9220
6 months ago
@here

404 Not Found


Code: NoSuchKey


Message: The specified key does not exist.


Key: product-engineering


RequestId:

**

HostId:

**

This is my plugin using in payload.config.ts


s3Upload(new S3Client({


forcePathStyle: true,


region: process.env.S3_REGION,


endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,


credentials: {


accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,


ecretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,


},


})),





Hi team I'm facing this issue


Payload version : 1.8.3


payload-s3-upload: 2.1.1


Anyone know this type of issue, please help me on that.....

    notchr
    6 months ago

    Hey @yogesh9220 - is the enviornment variable returning the key or undefined?



    That's an easier issue to solve



    Than the key being invalid

