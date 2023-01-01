404 Not Found
Code: NoSuchKey
Message: The specified key does not exist.
Key: product-engineering
RequestId:**
HostId:**
This is my plugin using in payload.config.ts
s3Upload(new S3Client({
forcePathStyle: true,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
ecretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
})),
Hi team I'm facing this issue
Payload version : 1.8.3
payload-s3-upload: 2.1.1
Anyone know this type of issue, please help me on that.....
Hey @yogesh9220 - is the enviornment variable returning the key or undefined?
That's an easier issue to solve
Than the key being invalid
