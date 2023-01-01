Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

404 when changing /admin route on refresh or direct navigation

default discord avatar
gregwhitworth
4 months ago
11

I have set my route for

admin

to

/account

and this works just fine except for one scenarios.



If I login, click on a collection or an item under that collection it works. If I refresh that page or go directly to it it results in a 404 page. I'm unsure what the issue is. I've tried different names for

/account

such as

/settings

and it results in a 404 still. Any ideas into what I'm missing since navigating through clicks works as expected.

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago
    https://giphy.com/gifs/made-by-me-the-it-crowd-FspLvJQlQACXu


    Just curious if you have tried to stop the server and start again?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago

    When you say stop, I've started/restarted in various environments both locally and in test on my host to no avail



    but good choice of meme

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago

    Are you running a payload on express or serverlessly using next-payload?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago

    I'm using next-payload

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago

    How have you managed the routing in your next.config file?



    the

    withPayload

    wrapper proxies all

    /admin/*

    calls to payload, so you may have to manually add this configuration to next.config to make it work

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago

    In

    _app.tsx

    I have this:



    const PayloadApp = (appProps: FullAppProps) => { const { Component, pageProps } = appProps; const { settings } = pageProps; const router = useRouter(); if (router.pathname === '/admin') { return <Component {...pageProps} />; } ...

    Additionally under the next

    pages

    I have an

    account

    folder (or admin currently since that works) I have this:



    import React from 'react'; import Root from 'payload/dist/admin/Root'; const PayloadAdmin = () => { const [mounted, setMounted] = React.useState(false); React.useEffect(() => { setMounted(true); }, []); if (!mounted) return null; return <Root />; }; export default PayloadAdmin;


    so I change all of those in addition to payload.config.ts routes path

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago

    How does your next.config.js file look?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago
    const path = require('path');
const { withPayload } = require('@payloadcms/next-payload');

/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
const nextConfig = withPayload(
  {
    eslint: {
      ignoreDuringBuilds: true,
    },
    // typescript: {
    //   ignoreBuildErrors: true,
    // },
    reactStrictMode: true,
    swcMinify: true,
    images: {
      domains: ['localhost', '127.0.0.1', 'res.cloudinary.com'],
    },
    async headers() {
      const headers = [];

      if (!process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IS_LIVE) {
        headers.push({
          headers: [
            {
              key: 'X-Robots-Tag',
              value: 'noindex',
            },
          ],
          source: '/:path*',
        });
      }
      return headers;
    },
  },
  {
    configPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './payload/payload.config.ts'),
    // Note: I removed the optional properties from here.
  },
);

module.exports = nextConfig;

module.exports = nextConfig;


    Note that I had this done by a contractor and thus why I'm kind of stuck trying to figure out the wiring done so I appreciate the help. Also, I now have no idea how run seeding since they've been attached in this manner and I think it has to do with similar issues

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago

    Aha... Well - ehm.. so... you will notice at the top that we are wrapping this entire configuration in a

    withPayload

    wrapper. This merges your configuration together with some default Payload-related configuration to make everything work for you. I am not sure why you are using the

    pages

    directory with the

    _app.tsx

    file rather than the

    app

    directory, but assuming the configuration would be the same, you will notice that

    withPayload

    adds a custom

    rewrites

    object, which includes this: 


    {
        source: "/admin/:path*",
        destination: "/admin",
      }


    So in your next.config.js, you could try and add like this:



    const nextConfig = withPayload(
  {
    // ... All your other config
    rewrites: [
      {
        source: "/account/:path*",
        destination: "/account",
      }
    ],
  },
  {
    // ...Payload's config
  }
);


    And see if that solves the problem?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    4 months ago

    @imcorfitz that fixes it. While somewhat different, it's a little related. I'm no longer able to do payload seed nor generate types. Any suggestions on how to bring those into a next context?

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    4 months ago

    This could be a matter of your environement variables not being set to find the payload config correctly. How does your file structure, your generate types command, and your payload env variables look? (Pls - DON'T share ENV variables that have any sensitive information like passwords, AWS keys, license keys to third party software etc.)

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.