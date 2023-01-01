404 when changing /admin route on refresh or direct navigation

I have set my route for
admin
to
/account
and this works just fine except for one scenarios.
If I login, click on a collection or an item under that collection it works. If I refresh that page or go directly to it it results in a 404 page. I'm unsure what the issue is. I've tried different names for
/account
such as
/settings
and it results in a 404 still. Any ideas into what I'm missing since navigating through clicks works as expected.
Just curious if you have tried to stop the server and start again?
When you say stop, I've started/restarted in various environments both locally and in test on my host to no avail
but good choice of meme
Are you running a payload on express or serverlessly using next-payload?
I'm using next-payload
How have you managed the routing in your next.config file?
the
withPayload
wrapper proxies all
/admin/*
calls to payload, so you may have to manually add this configuration to next.config to make it work
In
_app.tsx
I have this:
const PayloadApp = (appProps: FullAppProps) => {
const { Component, pageProps } = appProps;
const { settings } = pageProps;
const router = useRouter();
if (router.pathname === '/admin') {
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
...
Additionally under the next
pages
I have an
account
folder (or admin currently since that works) I have this:
import React from 'react';
import Root from 'payload/dist/admin/Root';
const PayloadAdmin = () => {
const [mounted, setMounted] = React.useState(false);
React.useEffect(() => {
setMounted(true);
}, []);
if (!mounted) return null;
return <Root />;
};
export default PayloadAdmin;
so I change all of those in addition to payload.config.ts routes path
How does your next.config.js file look?
const path = require('path');
const { withPayload } = require('@payloadcms/next-payload');
/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
const nextConfig = withPayload(
{
eslint: {
ignoreDuringBuilds: true,
},
// typescript: {
// ignoreBuildErrors: true,
// },
reactStrictMode: true,
swcMinify: true,
images: {
domains: ['localhost', '127.0.0.1', 'res.cloudinary.com'],
},
async headers() {
const headers = [];
if (!process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IS_LIVE) {
headers.push({
headers: [
{
key: 'X-Robots-Tag',
value: 'noindex',
},
],
source: '/:path*',
});
}
return headers;
},
},
{
configPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './payload/payload.config.ts'),
// Note: I removed the optional properties from here.
},
);
module.exports = nextConfig;
module.exports = nextConfig;
Note that I had this done by a contractor and thus why I'm kind of stuck trying to figure out the wiring done so I appreciate the help. Also, I now have no idea how run seeding since they've been attached in this manner and I think it has to do with similar issues
Aha... Well - ehm.. so... you will notice at the top that we are wrapping this entire configuration in a
withPayload
wrapper. This merges your configuration together with some default Payload-related configuration to make everything work for you. I am not sure why you are using the
pages
directory with the
_app.tsx
file rather than the
app
directory, but assuming the configuration would be the same, you will notice that
withPayload
adds a custom
rewrites
object, which includes this:
{
source: "/admin/:path*",
destination: "/admin",
}
So in your next.config.js, you could try and add like this:
const nextConfig = withPayload(
{
// ... All your other config
rewrites: [
{
source: "/account/:path*",
destination: "/account",
}
],
},
{
// ...Payload's config
}
);
And see if that solves the problem?
@imcorfitz that fixes it. While somewhat different, it's a little related. I'm no longer able to do payload seed nor generate types. Any suggestions on how to bring those into a next context?
This could be a matter of your environement variables not being set to find the payload config correctly. How does your file structure, your generate types command, and your payload env variables look? (Pls - DON'T share ENV variables that have any sensitive information like passwords, AWS keys, license keys to third party software etc.)
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.