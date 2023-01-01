A clean website template

Hi I'm new to payload and still discovering different template. And I would like to start with a clean website that only has page collection and some simple UI. However it seems it is a far way from the blank template and for the website template I'm not sure how to remove the post or comment collection since it is deeply related to file in seed and app. Therefore can I know is there a cleaner website template?
There is not one in between those two. Your best bet is probably to use the website template and remove what you don't need from collections. The seeding isn't vital, so I wouldn't worry about running that.
Thanks! I will try that
