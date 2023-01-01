Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

A clean website template

default discord avatar
s_paghetti
yesterday
2

Hi I'm new to payload and still discovering different template. And I would like to start with a clean website that only has page collection and some simple UI. However it seems it is a far way from the blank template and for the website template I'm not sure how to remove the post or comment collection since it is deeply related to file in seed and app. Therefore can I know is there a cleaner website template?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    There is not one in between those two. Your best bet is probably to use the website template and remove what you don't need from collections. The seeding isn't vital, so I wouldn't worry about running that.

  • default discord avatar
    s_paghetti
    yesterday

    Thanks! I will try that

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.