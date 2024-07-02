Access control in collection

Is it possible to only see/ delete/ update items added by the user in the collection?
@Dion Aguilar Sorry, which operations do you want to restrict?
read, update, create and delete
If have created something like this
import { Access } from "payload/config";
export const isAdminOrHasCollectionAccess = (collectionSlug: string = ''): Access => async ({ req: { user } }) => {
if (user) {
if (user.roles.includes('admin')) return true;
if (user.roles.includes('editor') && user.access?.length > 0 && user.access.includes(collectionSlug)) {
return {
createdBy: {
equals: user.id,
},
};
} else {
return false;
}
}
return false;
}
And in my collection
access: {
read: isAdminOrHasCollectionAccess('housing_and_shelter'),
},
Its returning me
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'type')
if there is no item from the user @notchris
What I also want it to now show other collection unless with permission in the dashboard
hmm
At work I do
import type { Access, FieldAccess } from 'payload/types';
import type { Admin } from '../payload-types';
export const isSuperAdmin: Access<
any, // eslint-disable-line @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
Admin
> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
return Boolean(user?.role.includes('superAdmin'));
};
export const isCmsAdmin: Access<
any, // eslint-disable-line @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
Admin
> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
return (
Boolean(user?.role.includes('superAdmin')) ||
Boolean(user?.role.includes('cmsAdmin'))
);
};
But they added a new "admin" access rule
Idk if it necessary but
access: {
read: () => true,
create: isUserAdmin,
update: isUserAdmin,
delete: isUserAdmin,
admin: ({ req: { user } }) => {
return (
user.role.includes('userAdmin') || user.role.includes('superAdmin')
);
},
},
is an example of how i apply roles
(the type for admin access control was different than normal so that's why i have an extra check on admin)
@notchris , how do you keep this access control while making sure that it is still readable in rest api?
hmmm wdym
Saw something like this
// Non-logged in users can only read published docs
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
};
So should I add a status field in my collection @notchris
Oo that seems promising, whered ya see that?
Using
_status: 'published'
is how I'm currently doing this. I believe if you add versioning to the collection, this field is automatically added.
@DallasO , I see. Thank you. Let me try that.
Thank you @DallasO
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.