Community Help

Access control in collection

default discord avatar
dtoa.4 months ago
12

Is it possible to only see/ delete/ update items added by the user in the collection?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    @Dion Aguilar Sorry, which operations do you want to restrict?

  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    read, update, create and delete



    If have created something like this



    import { Access } from "payload/config";

export const isAdminOrHasCollectionAccess = (collectionSlug: string = ''): Access => async ({ req: { user } }) => {
    if (user) {
        if (user.roles.includes('admin')) return true;

      
        if (user.roles.includes('editor') && user.access?.length > 0 && user.access.includes(collectionSlug)) {
            return {
                createdBy: {
                    equals: user.id,
                },
            };
        } else {
            return false;
        }
    }
    return false;
}


    And in my collection


        access: {
        read: isAdminOrHasCollectionAccess('housing_and_shelter'),
    },


    Its returning me

    TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'type')

    if there is no item from the user @notchris



    What I also want it to now show other collection unless with permission in the dashboard

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    hmm



    At work I do



    import type { Access, FieldAccess } from 'payload/types';

import type { Admin } from '../payload-types';

export const isSuperAdmin: Access<
  any, // eslint-disable-line @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
  Admin
> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
  return Boolean(user?.role.includes('superAdmin'));
};

export const isCmsAdmin: Access<
  any, // eslint-disable-line @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
  Admin
> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
  return (
    Boolean(user?.role.includes('superAdmin')) ||
    Boolean(user?.role.includes('cmsAdmin'))
  );
};


    But they added a new "admin" access rule



    Idk if it necessary but



      access: {
    read: () => true,
    create: isUserAdmin,
    update: isUserAdmin,
    delete: isUserAdmin,
    admin: ({ req: { user } }) => {
      return (
        user.role.includes('userAdmin') || user.role.includes('superAdmin')
      );
    },
  },


    is an example of how i apply roles



    (the type for admin access control was different than normal so that's why i have an extra check on admin)

  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    @notchris , how do you keep this access control while making sure that it is still readable in rest api?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    hmmm wdym

  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    Saw something like this



      // Non-logged in users can only read published docs
  return {
    _status: {
      equals: 'published'
    }
  };


    So should I add a status field in my collection @notchris

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    Oo that seems promising, whered ya see that?

  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    Here.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/access-control-demo/blob/master/src/access/isAdminHasSiteAccessOrPublished.ts
  • default discord avatar
    arstoien_399184 months ago

    Using

    _status: 'published'

    is how I'm currently doing this. I believe if you add versioning to the collection, this field is automatically added.

  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    @DallasO , I see. Thank you. Let me try that.

  • default discord avatar
    arstoien_399184 months ago
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/versions/overview
  • default discord avatar
    dtoa.4 months ago

    Thank you @DallasO

