help-> I have setup access control in my app according to the documentation. Everything seem to work fine on my machine. However, when I deploy, anywhere I implementation access control produces an error ( you are not allowed to ...) . I.e.

for example:

----------------

const Instruments: CollectionConfig = {

slug: 'instruments',

admin: {

useAsTitle: 'name',

defaultColumns:['name']

},

access: {

read: () => true,

create:()=>true,

update: ({ req: { user } }) =>{

return Boolean(user)

},

delete:isAdmin

},

fields: [

{

name: 'name',

type: 'text',

required:true

},

],

timestamps: false,

}

export default Instruments;

------------

read works, create works, but neither do update and delete