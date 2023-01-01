Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
access drizzle schema, to use with drizzle plugins

default discord avatar
kris0x
last week
3

how can i access drizzle table objects from payload object?



i'd like to generate zod schemas

https://orm.drizzle.team/docs/zod

from my collections

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    This is accessible via payload.db. Documentation here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/postgres#access-to-drizzle
  • default discord avatar
    kris0x
    last week

    Yes I tried it here. I can get payload.db.drizzle.


    But then getting to the tables the types get lost



    The generated zod insert schema doesn't have the autocomplete



    Or maybe my ide needed restart. Will check and get back to you



    // Schema for inserting a user - can be used to validate API requests
import {createInsertSchema, createSelectSchema} from "drizzle-zod";
import payload from "payload";
import {z} from "zod";

const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);

// Schema for selecting a user - can be used to validate API responses
const selectUserSchema = createSelectSchema(payload.db.tables.users);

type InsertUser = z.infer<typeof insertUserSchema>;


    /Users//bun-payloadv2/src/server.ts:35
const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);
^
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'tables')
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users//bun-payloadv2/src/server.ts:35:56)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14)
at Module.m._compile (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1056:23)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10)
at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1059:12)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12)
at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:81:12)
at main (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/bin.ts:198:14)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/bin.ts:288:3)
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
^[[1;2A^[[1;2A[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Server listening on http://localhost:3000
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`

/Users//bun-payloadv2/src/payload.config.ts:41
const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);


    so i don't get type inference



    and it fails like above in runtime



    if we can get this to work, it would be trully next level



    i could use these zod schemas for my trpc router 🤯

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    I think

    payload.db.schema

    is likely what you're looking for.

