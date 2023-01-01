access drizzle schema, to use with drizzle plugins

how can i access drizzle table objects from payload object?
i'd like to generate zod schemashttps://orm.drizzle.team/docs/zod
from my collections
This is accessible via payload.db. Documentation here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/postgres#access-to-drizzle
Yes I tried it here. I can get payload.db.drizzle.
But then getting to the tables the types get lost
The generated zod insert schema doesn't have the autocomplete
Or maybe my ide needed restart. Will check and get back to you
// Schema for inserting a user - can be used to validate API requests
import {createInsertSchema, createSelectSchema} from "drizzle-zod";
import payload from "payload";
import {z} from "zod";
const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);
// Schema for selecting a user - can be used to validate API responses
const selectUserSchema = createSelectSchema(payload.db.tables.users);
type InsertUser = z.infer<typeof insertUserSchema>;
/Users//bun-payloadv2/src/server.ts:35
const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);
^
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'tables')
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users//bun-payloadv2/src/server.ts:35:56)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14)
at Module.m._compile (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1056:23)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10)
at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1059:12)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12)
at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:81:12)
at main (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/bin.ts:198:14)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users//bun-payloadv2/node_modules/ts-node/src/bin.ts:288:3)
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
^[[1;2A^[[1;2A[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
[23:45:56] INFO (payload): Server listening on http://localhost:3000
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
/Users//bun-payloadv2/src/payload.config.ts:41
const insertUserSchema = createInsertSchema(payload.db.tables.users);
so i don't get type inference
and it fails like above in runtime
if we can get this to work, it would be trully next level
i could use these zod schemas for my trpc router 🤯
I think
payload.db.schema
is likely what you're looking for.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.