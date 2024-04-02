Access for users does not work in v3

Maybe I'm doing something wrong, but I can't seem to get the access restrictions to work. I copied over this code from v2 (slightly modified):

{ access : { admin : ( { req: { user } } ) => user?. role === "super" , create : () => false , delete : () => false , }, }

I get an error saying that

req

is undefined. No idea how the callback is being called and with what arguments. Is this a bug? Let me know if you need more info.