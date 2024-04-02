Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Access for users does not work in v3

default discord avatar
ratiu56 months ago
4

Maybe I'm doing something wrong, but I can't seem to get the access restrictions to work. I copied over this code from v2 (slightly modified):


{
  access: {
    admin: ({ req: { user } }) => user?.role === "super",
    create: () => false,
    delete: () => false,
  },
  // ...
}

I get an error saying that

req

is undefined. No idea how the callback is being called and with what arguments. Is this a bug? Let me know if you need more info.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    Hmm



    If you do like

    admin: (data) =>

    and log data, what is the value/



    Curious to see if the req shape is different

  • default discord avatar
    ratiu56 months ago

    I get the following, with some info redacted:


    {
  payload: <ref *1> BasePayload {
    authStrategies: [ [Object] ],
    collections: {
      users: [Object],
      'payload-preferences': [Object],
      'payload-migrations': [Object]
    },
    config: {
      ...
    },
    create: [AsyncFunction: create],
    db: {
      ...
    },
    decrypt: [Function: decrypt],
    duplicate: [AsyncFunction: duplicate],
    email: Promise {
      ...
    },
    emailOptions: { fromAddress: 'info@payloadcms.com', fromName: 'Payload' },
    encrypt: [Function: encrypt],
    extensions: undefined,
    find: [AsyncFunction: find],
    findByID: [AsyncFunction: findByID],
    findGlobal: [AsyncFunction: findGlobal],
    findGlobalVersionByID: [AsyncFunction: findGlobalVersionByID],
    findGlobalVersions: [AsyncFunction: findGlobalVersions],
    findVersionByID: [AsyncFunction: findVersionByID],
    findVersions: [AsyncFunction: findVersions],
    forgotPassword: [AsyncFunction: forgotPassword],
    getAPIURL: [Function: getAPIURL],
    getAdminURL: [Function: getAdminURL],
    globals: { config: [] },
    logger: EventEmitter {
      ...
    },
    login: [AsyncFunction: login],
    resetPassword: [AsyncFunction: resetPassword],
    restoreGlobalVersion: [AsyncFunction: restoreGlobalVersion],
    restoreVersion: [AsyncFunction: restoreVersion],
    schema: undefined,
    secret: 'dd4cf5ac6a674a17948ce72497c8e562',
    sendEmail: [Function: bound sendEmail] AsyncFunction,
    types: undefined,
    unlock: [AsyncFunction: unlock],
    updateGlobal: [AsyncFunction: updateGlobal],
    validationRules: undefined,
    verifyEmail: [AsyncFunction: verifyEmail],
    versions: {}
  },
  user: {
    id: 1,
    name: null,
    role: 'super',
    updatedAt: '2024-04-02T15:12:41.962Z',
    createdAt: '2024-04-02T15:12:41.962Z',
    email: '...',
    loginAttempts: 0,
    collection: 'users',
    _strategy: 'local-jwt'
  }
}


    If you need the full output, let me know. I thought this amount would be enough to get an idea of the structure.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    ah so that's your

    req

    object



    because it has req.payload



    req.user



    etc



      access: {
    admin: (req) => req.user?.role === "super",
    create: () => false,
    delete: () => false,
  },


    I'm guessing that works, without the destruction



    or uh...destructuring?

  • default discord avatar
    ratiu56 months ago

    Was this a change from v2.0 to v3.0?



    And that did do the trick, thanks.

