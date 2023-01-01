Access rights for drafts and publishing collections

Hey, we have users (authors) in our cms who can create and edit pages as drafts but only specific users (editors) are allowed to publish them / update already published pages.

There are now access rules for the publish / save and unpublish buttons. Unfortunately I can only disable all fields, so an author isn't able to edit a published page and save a new version as a draft.

Do I need a custom "saveDraft"- and "publishButton"?

There is a "readVersions" access control rule. Would it usefull to add more rules?