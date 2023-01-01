Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Access rights for drafts and publishing collections

default discord avatar
dkirchhof
last month
2

Hey, we have users (authors) in our cms who can create and edit pages as drafts but only specific users (editors) are allowed to publish them / update already published pages.


There are now access rules for the publish / save and unpublish buttons. Unfortunately I can only disable all fields, so an author isn't able to edit a published page and save a new version as a draft.



Do I need a custom "saveDraft"- and "publishButton"?


There is a "readVersions" access control rule. Would it usefull to add more rules?

  • default discord avatar
    zakinadhif
    last week

    Yeah it seems you need to

  • default discord avatar
    dkirchhof
    last week

    👍 just implemented the custom buttons a few weeks ago and it works well

