Add custom component to the collection list view

default discord avatar
Dan Sivewright
5 months ago
2

Hello everyone, I was wondering if it's possible to add custom components to the collection list view. Specifically, I'd like to add a button that can fetch all documents within a collection and download them as a CSV file. I would greatly appreciate any insights or suggestions on how to achieve this. Thank you very much in advance!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hi @Dan Sivewright - adding this to your collection config will allow you to overwrite the list view:



    components: {
  views: {
    List: CustomList,
  }
}


    And to not lose the original view, you can import the list from payload and add your custom component to it, for example:



    import { List } from 'payload/components/views/List';

const CustomList: React.FC = (props) => (
  <>
    <p>Hello add a custom component here</p>
    <List {...props} />
  </>
);

export default CustomList;


    Hope this helps!

  • default discord avatar
    Dan Sivewright
    5 months ago

    This helps a ton!!!!!


    Thank you

