Add custom component to the collection list view

Hello everyone, I was wondering if it's possible to add custom components to the collection list view. Specifically, I'd like to add a button that can fetch all documents within a collection and download them as a CSV file. I would greatly appreciate any insights or suggestions on how to achieve this. Thank you very much in advance!
Hi @Dan Sivewright - adding this to your collection config will allow you to overwrite the list view:
components: {
views: {
List: CustomList,
}
}
And to not lose the original view, you can import the list from payload and add your custom component to it, for example:
import { List } from 'payload/components/views/List';
const CustomList: React.FC = (props) => (
<>
<p>Hello add a custom component here</p>
<List {...props} />
</>
);
export default CustomList;
Hope this helps!
This helps a ton!!!!!
Thank you
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.