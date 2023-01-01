Hello,

I am trying to add/modify a field in

afterChange

collection hook. Can anyone advise me how I can achieve that? I tried doing:

hooks: { afterChange: [ async (data) => { data.doc.new_field = 'test' // adding a new field => doesn't work data.doc.existing_field = 'test' // works locally but value is not reflected in db console.log(data); }, ], },

This might seem as a straight forward question, but I don't find a way for it.