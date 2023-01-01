Add postgres data via drizzle

I have like 18k images that I'd like to import (just into the db, images are stored within the cdn), therefore basically like to create 18k db entries only.

I'm wondering how I use

drizzle

or

payload.db.tables

to do that

I have seen

but I don't get it because drizzle says sth like

await db.insert(users).values([{ name: 'Andrew' }, { name: 'Dan' }]);

(example from here:

)

So where do I get the users model? (or in my case the media model?)