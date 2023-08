I must have missed something. Shouldn't it update the existing users in the collection when adding a new field?

The field:

{ name: "role", type: "radio", defaultValue: () => ["user"], required: true, options: [ { label: "User", value: "user", }, { label: "Admin", value: "admin", }, ], },

Any ideas?

EDIT:

Was first using a select instead of radio, so I missed changing the

["user"]

. Solved the issue 🙂