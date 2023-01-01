Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Adding azure ad strategy results in webpack polyfill errors

default discord avatar
nvskx
6 days ago
27

Adding a strategy like that:


strategies: [
      {
        name: "azure-ad",
        strategy: new OIDCStrategy({
          clientID: ...,
          identityMetadata: ...,
          responseType: ...,
          responseMode: ...,
          redirectUrl: ...,
          passReqToCallback: ...,
          allowHttpForRedirectUrl: ...
        }, (req, profile, done) => {
          console.log("here");
        })
      }
    ]

Results in multiple webpack polyfill errors about node server-only modules.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Difficult to help without posting the errors you're seeing.



    You likely need to add aliases for that package.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/excluding-server-code#aliasing-server-only-modules
  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    6 days ago
    testingtesting-payload-1  | WARNING in ./node_modules/dtrace-provider/dtrace-provider.js 18:22-85
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './src/build' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/dtrace-provider'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | WARNING in ./node_modules/source-map-support/source-map-support.js 6:7-20
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/source-map-support'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js 77:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/bunyan/lib'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/mv/index.js 1:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/mv'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/mv/node_modules/mkdirp/index.js 2:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/mv/node_modules/mkdirp'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/ncp/lib/ncp.js 1:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/ncp/lib'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/rimraf/node_modules/glob/sync.js 4:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/rimraf/node_modules/glob'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | ERROR in ./node_modules/rimraf/rimraf.js 6:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1  | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/rimraf'
testingtesting-payload-1  | 
testingtesting-payload-1  | webpack compiled with 7 errors and 2 warnings


    tried adding this to the webpack config in payload.config.ts but i get the same errors


     webpack: (config) => ({
      ...config, resolve: {
        ...config.resolve, fallback: {
          ...config.resolve.fallback,
          fs: require.resolve("fs"),
          os: require.resolve("os-browserify/browser"),
          stream: require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
          net: require.resolve("net"),
          tls: require.resolve("tls"),
          querystring: require.resolve("querystring-es3"),
          constants: require.resolve("constants-browserify"),
        },
      }
    })
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    I'd guess you need to alias

    passport-azure-ad

    with a file that exports a blank OIDCStrategy

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    5 days ago

    something like this?



    payload.config.ts


    webpack: (config) => ({
      ...config, resolve: {
        ...config.resolve, fallback: {
          ...config.resolve.fallback,
          "passport-azure-ad": path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/azure-ad.ts')
        },
      }


    mocks/azure-ad.ts



    import { OIDCStrategy } from "passport-azure-ad";

export default OIDCStrategy;
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    More like 



    class OIDCStrategy {
  constructor() {}
}

export default { OIDCStrategy}
  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    5 days ago

    ah, getting the exact same error

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Webpack errors are quite pesky. You might just have to play with it.

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    5 days ago

    @nvskx let me know if you get Azure AD authentication working with Payload, working on setting it up myself atm and it's a real headache :)

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    couldnt get it working in a native way



    but i did get it working through this plugin



    https://github.com/thgh/payload-plugin-oauth
  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    would you mind providing some example of how you set it all up? I've tried to integrate that plugin without luck so far - do you have to have a mongodb for it?

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    yes, i am working with mongodb, not sure if it would work with postgres

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    i'll try to get it working with a mongodb locally then. do you just follow the setup for the payload-plugin-oauth to get azure ad working, or do you also need passport-azure-ad etc?

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    well i do have passport-azure-ad installed



    i dont really know if it is needed

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    i've set up a local mongodb db to test, and then I can at least run the project without it crashing

    :smilethink:

    I have managed to get the login page to show the oauth2-button instead of the default payload-login, but it redirects me to '/oauth2/authorize' instead of the value I set in 'authorizePath'. How do you make the button go to the redirect-url? do you have to supply your own button somehow?

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    are you using the plugin?

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    yes :)

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    also i managed to use postgres with the plugin



    you need to supply 

     sessionOptions: {
          resave: false,
          saveUninitialized: false,
          secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
          store: undefined
        },


    to the options



    as its trying to store the session in mongodb

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    ah sick thanks. will test

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    got this from the plugin source code



    const authorizePath = options.authorizePath ?? '/oauth2/authorize'


    so you either have a typo or something else is wrong

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    my button just redirects to '/oauth2/authorize'

    :smiletenk:



    Here's my config:



    oAuthPlugin({
            databaseUri: process.env.DATABASE_URI_LOCAL!,
            clientID: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_ID,
            clientSecret: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET,
            authorizePath: process.env.OAUTH_AUTH_ENDPOINT,
            authorizationURL: process.env.OAUTH_AUTH_ENDPOINT,
            tokenURL: process.env.OAUTH_TOKEN_ENDPOINT,
            callbackURL: process.env.OAUTH_CALLBACK_ENDPOINT,
            callbackPath: process.env.OAUTH_CALLBACK_ENDPOINT,
            async userinfo(accessToken) {
                console.log(accessToken);
                const { data: user } = await axios.get(
                    process.env.OAUTH_USERINFO_ENDPOINT!,
                    { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${accessToken}` } }
                );
                return {
                    sub: user.ID,
                    username: user.preferred_username,
                };
            },
            sessionOptions: {
                resave: false,
                saveUninitialized: false,
                secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
                store: undefined,
            },
        }),


    Did you supply your own button in any way?

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    nope



    although im not using authorizePath



    just authorizationUrl

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    is your project a standalone payload-project or have you set it up with payload-next in a monorepo kinda thing? Starting to think something might be funky since my project is a payload-next setup

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    4 days ago

    nope



    its a standalone payload app

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    4 days ago

    nice, gonna test it in a standalone app to see if it works then. thanks for all the help so far btw :)



    Sorry for all the spam 🥴



    Got the flow to work where it's managing to sign me in via Azure, but there's something wonky with my redirect/callback setup. When I log in I just get redirected back to the '/admin/login'-page. Inspecting the Network-tab in DevTools I see there is a fetch to '/api/users/me' that returns 'user: null'.



    Did you set up custom handling of endpoints '/oauth2/callback' and/or '/oauth2/authorize' in any way?

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    3 days ago

    not really, no

  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    3 days ago

    Managed to get it working, had my callback set to 'localhost:3000/admin', changing it to 'localhost:3000/oauth2/callback' fixed the flow for me :)



    thanks for all the help and pointers!

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    3 days ago

    if you're going to use the default callbackUrl



    you can remove it



    as it defaults to {server}/oauth2/callback

