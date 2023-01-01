Adding azure ad strategy results in webpack polyfill errors

Adding a strategy like that:
strategies: [
{
name: "azure-ad",
strategy: new OIDCStrategy({
clientID: ...,
identityMetadata: ...,
responseType: ...,
responseMode: ...,
redirectUrl: ...,
passReqToCallback: ...,
allowHttpForRedirectUrl: ...
}, (req, profile, done) => {
console.log("here");
})
}
]
Results in multiple webpack polyfill errors about node server-only modules.
Difficult to help without posting the errors you're seeing.
You likely need to add aliases for that package.https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/excluding-server-code#aliasing-server-only-modules
testingtesting-payload-1 | WARNING in ./node_modules/dtrace-provider/dtrace-provider.js 18:22-85
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './src/build' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/dtrace-provider'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | WARNING in ./node_modules/source-map-support/source-map-support.js 6:7-20
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/source-map-support'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/bunyan/lib/bunyan.js 77:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/bunyan/lib'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/mv/index.js 1:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/mv'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/mv/node_modules/mkdirp/index.js 2:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/mv/node_modules/mkdirp'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/ncp/lib/ncp.js 1:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/ncp/lib'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/rimraf/node_modules/glob/sync.js 4:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/rimraf/node_modules/glob'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | ERROR in ./node_modules/rimraf/rimraf.js 6:9-22
testingtesting-payload-1 | Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/rimraf'
testingtesting-payload-1 |
testingtesting-payload-1 | webpack compiled with 7 errors and 2 warnings
tried adding this to the webpack config in payload.config.ts but i get the same errors
webpack: (config) => ({
...config, resolve: {
...config.resolve, fallback: {
...config.resolve.fallback,
fs: require.resolve("fs"),
os: require.resolve("os-browserify/browser"),
stream: require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
net: require.resolve("net"),
tls: require.resolve("tls"),
querystring: require.resolve("querystring-es3"),
constants: require.resolve("constants-browserify"),
},
}
})
I'd guess you need to alias
passport-azure-ad
with a file that exports a blank OIDCStrategy
something like this?
payload.config.ts
webpack: (config) => ({
...config, resolve: {
...config.resolve, fallback: {
...config.resolve.fallback,
"passport-azure-ad": path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/azure-ad.ts')
},
}
mocks/azure-ad.ts
import { OIDCStrategy } from "passport-azure-ad";
export default OIDCStrategy;
More like
class OIDCStrategy {
constructor() {}
}
export default { OIDCStrategy}
ah, getting the exact same error
Webpack errors are quite pesky. You might just have to play with it.
@nvskx let me know if you get Azure AD authentication working with Payload, working on setting it up myself atm and it's a real headache :)
couldnt get it working in a native way
but i did get it working through this plugin
https://github.com/thgh/payload-plugin-oauth
would you mind providing some example of how you set it all up? I've tried to integrate that plugin without luck so far - do you have to have a mongodb for it?
yes, i am working with mongodb, not sure if it would work with postgres
i'll try to get it working with a mongodb locally then. do you just follow the setup for the payload-plugin-oauth to get azure ad working, or do you also need passport-azure-ad etc?
well i do have passport-azure-ad installed
i dont really know if it is needed
i've set up a local mongodb db to test, and then I can at least run the project without it crashing
I have managed to get the login page to show the oauth2-button instead of the default payload-login, but it redirects me to '/oauth2/authorize' instead of the value I set in 'authorizePath'. How do you make the button go to the redirect-url? do you have to supply your own button somehow?
are you using the plugin?
yes :)
also i managed to use postgres with the plugin
you need to supply
sessionOptions: {
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false,
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
store: undefined
},
to the options
as its trying to store the session in mongodb
ah sick thanks. will test
got this from the plugin source code
const authorizePath = options.authorizePath ?? '/oauth2/authorize'
so you either have a typo or something else is wrong
my button just redirects to '/oauth2/authorize'
Here's my config:
oAuthPlugin({
databaseUri: process.env.DATABASE_URI_LOCAL!,
clientID: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET,
authorizePath: process.env.OAUTH_AUTH_ENDPOINT,
authorizationURL: process.env.OAUTH_AUTH_ENDPOINT,
tokenURL: process.env.OAUTH_TOKEN_ENDPOINT,
callbackURL: process.env.OAUTH_CALLBACK_ENDPOINT,
callbackPath: process.env.OAUTH_CALLBACK_ENDPOINT,
async userinfo(accessToken) {
console.log(accessToken);
const { data: user } = await axios.get(
process.env.OAUTH_USERINFO_ENDPOINT!,
{ headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${accessToken}` } }
);
return {
sub: user.ID,
username: user.preferred_username,
};
},
sessionOptions: {
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false,
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
store: undefined,
},
}),
Did you supply your own button in any way?
nope
although im not using authorizePath
just authorizationUrl
is your project a standalone payload-project or have you set it up with payload-next in a monorepo kinda thing? Starting to think something might be funky since my project is a payload-next setup
nope
its a standalone payload app
nice, gonna test it in a standalone app to see if it works then. thanks for all the help so far btw :)
Sorry for all the spam 🥴
Got the flow to work where it's managing to sign me in via Azure, but there's something wonky with my redirect/callback setup. When I log in I just get redirected back to the '/admin/login'-page. Inspecting the Network-tab in DevTools I see there is a fetch to '/api/users/me' that returns 'user: null'.
Did you set up custom handling of endpoints '/oauth2/callback' and/or '/oauth2/authorize' in any way?
not really, no
Managed to get it working, had my callback set to 'localhost:3000/admin', changing it to 'localhost:3000/oauth2/callback' fixed the flow for me :)
thanks for all the help and pointers!
if you're going to use the default callbackUrl
you can remove it
as it defaults to {server}/oauth2/callback
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.