Adding custom data in the API response

Hello Question - I'm not really sure where to look. May someone point me in the right direction to find relevant docs?

I have a field

{ name: 'location', type: 'text', label: "Location", required: true, },

And of course with the field filled out shows up as this in the API

"location": "London",

For some basic example lets say I want to return a value but is not something seen or edited in the collection for this. Is hooks where I should go? I want the result to look like such:

"location": "London", "customHiddenStuff": "Foo", "customHiddenNumber": "123", etc

Where might I find docs relevant to this? Thank you