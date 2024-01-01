Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Adding custom data in the API response

default discord avatar
raburaru
5 days ago
3

Hello Question - I'm not really sure where to look. May someone point me in the right direction to find relevant docs?



I have a field


{
    name: 'location',
    type: 'text',
    label: "Location",
    required: true,
},

And of course with the field filled out shows up as this in the API



"location": "London",


For some basic example lets say I want to return a value but is not something seen or edited in the collection for this. Is hooks where I should go? I want the result to look like such:



"location": "London",
  "customHiddenStuff": "Foo",
  "customHiddenNumber": "123",
  etc



Where might I find docs relevant to this? Thank you

  • default discord avatar
    oldmanpewpew
    4 days ago

    Zushi - ive used the afterRead hook for things like this. In my case i was removing some data - but no reason it couldnt also be used to add data

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    4 days ago
    afterRead

    is perfect for transforming data that does not need to be saved.



    I'm not sure if you can add data that is not part of the schema, however.

  • default discord avatar
    raburaru
    4 days ago

    Thank you!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.