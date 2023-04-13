Adding endpoints as a plugin does not work?

Is it not possible to add an endpoint to payload like that, in a plugin? Running the plugin demo, it works perfectly. But when actually installing the plugin, the new endpoint I added for some reason is not available, even though the code gets executed. ("Cannot GET /api/openai-completion")

Should it not be possible for plugins to add endpoints like that? Is it better to do that using express directly?

Or is there some field/function I can use to find out which endpoints are currently "registered" in express?