Adding endpoints as a plugin does not work?

default discord avatar
Alessio 🍣
3 months ago
10
https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical/blob/master/src/index.ts#L17

Is it not possible to add an endpoint to payload like that, in a plugin? Running the plugin demo, it works perfectly. But when actually installing the plugin, the new endpoint I added for some reason is not available, even though the code gets executed. ("Cannot GET /api/openai-completion")



Should it not be possible for plugins to add endpoints like that? Is it better to do that using express directly?



Or is there some field/function I can use to find out which endpoints are currently "registered" in express?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @Alessio 🍣 app._router.stack, or router.stack should list all registered routes



    depending on how your express setup looks

  • default discord avatar
    Teun
    3 months ago

    It should work. Are you sure you set

    pluginOptions?.ai?.openai_key

    ? (your env file is in your repo and it's not in there and also not set in your script.)



    I did same thing in my

    payload.swagger

    plugin and it works just fine. I did spread the endpoints, to keep the function pure, but that doesn't explain why it doesn't work for you.

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    Thank you, that worked! For anyone needing this, I used this function to display all routes & endpoints in a pretty way:


    app._router.stack.forEach((r) => {
      if (r.route && r.route.path) {
        console.log(r.route.path);
      } else if (r.name === "router" && r.handle.stack) {
        r.handle.stack.forEach((r2) => {
          if (r2.route && r2.route.path) {
            console.log(r2.route.path);
          }
        });
      }
    });


    thank you, I did actually! Just figured out why it didn't work. And damn it's stupid...



    I had a different plugin which did this



    So it overrode all my endpoints as I forgot to use the spread syntax there 😅

    Code_2023-04-13_at_14.29.202x.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Ah good catch, glad it is working!

