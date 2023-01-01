Adding items to a relation on collection/doc update

Hello all! I'm currently making a custom endpoint on a collection where I want to add a document to a relation.

handler : async (req, res, next) => { const { applicantId, positionId } = req. body ; console . log (applicantId, positionId); try { const position = await req. payload . findByID ({ collection : "job-positions" , id : positionId, }); let updateApplicants = [...position. applicants , applicantId]; const doUpdate = await req. payload . update ({ collection : "job-positions" , id : positionId, data : { applicants : updateApplicants, }, }); res. status ( 200 ). json ({ ok : true , }); } catch (error) { res. status ( 400 ). json ({ ok : false , error : "Error while applying for position." , }); } },

Job Positions has an 'applicants' field which should store the id's of Applicants that apply. When updating the position, I get an error

BSONTypeError: Argument passed in must be a string of 12 bytes or a string of 24 hex characters or an integer

What is the correct way to do this?

Thanks!!

I can see in the JSON that the relation field gets populated with the whole record. Ideally it would only store the ID, right?

